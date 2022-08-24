Black Entrepreneurs Can Now Apply for a $110K Grant Program to Further Their Businesses

For the second consecutive year, small business owners who self-identify as minorities can apply for a $10K grant if they work within the food and beverage industry.

This opportunity comes in times when these entrepreneurs continue to struggle in a world post-pandemic and other economic challenges.

Approximately 18.7% of all the businesses in the U.S. are minority-owned, representing over 50% of new businesses started and creating 4.7 million new jobs. However, this group continues to be largely excluded in funding – receiving only a 2% share of venture capital annually over the last decade.

To help bridge this gap and recognize, support and mentor growing entrepreneurs of color, SIA Scotch Whisky, an award-winning spirit brand and one of the first scotch whisky brands to ever be founded by a first-generation Hispanic entrepreneur, is bringing back The Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund by SIA Scotch, a grant program that has donated over $350,000 to minority entrepreneurs to help them take action, build stronger companies, and have a positive impact on their communities.

This year, the grant program will focus on growing businesses specifically within the brand’s own world—the food, beverage, and hospitality sector. This space has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and small business owners continue to face massive barriers.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund by SIA Scotch will award $10,000 grants to 11 qualifying entrepreneurs who self-identify as people of color, for a total of $110,000.

To apply, please visit https://hialice.co/siascotchfund now through September 26, 2022. Recipients will be announced on November 1, 2022, kicking off National Entrepreneur Month.