Rockets Announce Schedule for 2022-23 NBA Season

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season, which celebrates their 55th anniversary as an NBA franchise.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast the entire 82 game schedule, with ESPN also showcasing the Rockets game at Sacramento on Jan. 11 and NBA TV picking up an additional three games. All games will be available on the radio broadcast home of the Houston Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH as well as in Spanish on TUDN 93.3 FM.

Tickets for Rockets home games are available to purchase by visiting Rockets.com.

The Rockets will open the season at Atlanta on Oct. 19 before playing their home opener vs. Memphis on Oct. 21. Ten of Houston’s first 13 games will be on the road, including two four-game trips. That ties for the most road games by any team through the first 13 games of a season in NBA history.

From mid-November through Christmas, Houston will play 13 of 19 games at Toyota Center, including a four-game homestand from Nov. 18-26 and a season-high seven straight home games from Dec. 11-23. In December, the Rockets will host six of the eight teams which advanced to the Conference Semifinals last season, including Philadelphia on Dec. 5.

The Rockets will play eight of 12 on the road from Dec. 26 through Jan. 16, culminating with back-to-back games at the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers. Coming off of that trip, eight of Houston’s next 11 games will be at home before playing a season-high tying five straight on the road from Feb. 10-26, broken up by NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City (Feb. 17-19).

Over a span from Feb. 28 through March 20, Houston will play 10 of 12 at Toyota Center, concluding with a six-game homestand which includes games vs. Boston, the Lakers, and Golden State. The Rockets will play seven of their last 10 games on the road, including the season finale at Washington on April 9.

The Rockets have 13 sets of back-to-back games this season, including two within the first eight games and four in March. Four of the back-to-backs feature both games at Toyota Center while four take place in different cities on the road.

Houston will play each NBA team at least once at home and once on the road this season, including Western Conference opponents twice both home and away, except for the following: L.A. Lakers (2 home, 1 road), Phoenix (1 home, 2 road), Portland (1 home, 2 road), and Utah (2 home, 1 road).

As a daily breakdown, the Rockets have 16 games on Monday (9 home), five on Tuesday (4 home), 18 on Wednesday (8 home), six on Thursday (3 home), 14 on Friday (7 home), 12 on Saturday (4 home), and 11 on Sunday (6 home).

The NBA Play-In Tournament returns for its third season and is scheduled from April 11-14. It will feature the teams with the seventh through the 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference competing for the final two playoff seeds in both the East and the West.