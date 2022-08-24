The Forward Times High School Game of the Week!!! “The Battle of I-45”

Jack Yates vs Dallas Carter

Saturday, August 27, 2022

6pm @ Barnett Stadium

Every week, throughout the High School football season, I will feature a game of the week.

This week’s game features the Jack Yates Lions and the Dallas Carter Cowboys.

These teams have a tradition of winning and producing great athletes.

Both are traditional inner-city powerhouses that have won a UIL state championship. Yates won in 1985 and Carter won in 1988.

Carter’s title was stripped by the UIL for allegedly having a reserve player’s grade changed.

Both schools have produced many NFL players, such as Santana Dotson and Reggie Phillips from Yates, who were both on Super Bowl winning teams. Carter also produced former NFL players such as Rod Smith and Michael Crabtree.

Yates is under the leadership of new coach Rafael Thomas.

Coach Thomas brings experience from playing at Lufkin High School and Southern Arkansas University. He had coaching stops at Conroe High, Marshall High, and his alma mater, Lufkin High, before landing his first head coaching job at Yates.

Coach Thomas inherits a team that finished the season with a 5-6 record. The Lions return 20 letterman, two returning starters on offense, and six on defense. That defense is led by All State DE Kam Ron Bizor and DB Joseph Smith. The offense will be led by ATH Broderick Brown and RB Cameron Archie. The Lions are picked to come in 4th in their district.

The Carter Cowboys are coached by Spencer Gilbert. The Cowboys finished last season with an 8-2 record. They return 12 letterman and three starters on offense and four on defense. Players to watch are WR Niko Johnson and DE Kevin Williams.

The Cowboys are picked to come in second, in a very competitive district.

Look for a very competitive game between these two schools.

The I-45 rivalry brings out the best in those kids. I know from first-hand experience because I coached in four of these games. I’m picking the home team, JY by 7.

Come out and pack BARNETT STADIUM and support High School football.

Burl “The Coach” Jones