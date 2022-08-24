Former Texans Team President Jamey Rootes Passes Away at 56

On Monday night, Melissa Wildgen Rootes posted on Facebook that her husband Jamey Rootes passed away after “a battle with mental health issues.” Jamey Rootes was the first team president of the Houston Texans hired in 1999 by the late Bob McNair. Rootes spent 20 years as president of the organization, and he oversaw the efforts of the Houston Texans Foundation.

He served as co-chair for the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund and was a driving force in the Texans joining the NFL and United Way in disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey. He helped raise $67 million dollars for families and various relief efforts around the city through his philanthropy.

Texans’ owner Janice McNair, CEO and chair Cal McNair and his wife Hannah McNair released a statement on the passing of their friend Jamey Rootes:

Official statement from Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair:

We are heartbroken to learn that former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has passed away. For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans. We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey’s wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time.

On Tuesday Cal McNair spoke further about the death of Jamey Rootes at training camp saying, “It’s a sad day for us here at the Texans. We’re really heartbroken. The loss of our friend, Jamey Rootes, our 20-year-old friendship. Jamey led the Houston Texans’ business department at a very high level for two decades. He was also really involved with Houston and giving back and one of his favorites was United Way. So, he’ll be missed by his Texans family. He’ll be missed by the Houston community, and our sincere condolences go to his family — his wife, Melissa, his kids — as we all work through a difficult time.”

The current president of the Texans’ Greg Grissom said, “We have more than 100 teammates over there that have worked with him for many years. We’re just making sure we provide the resources for them to grieve, for them to express themselves in ways possible. Just want to make sure we pay our respects to the impact he had on our lives personally and our organization as a whole. So, just making sure we give them space for that.”

If you or a loved are thinking about suicide, or experiencing a health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIH) has information on crisis management for you or anyone that may need help. Below are their suggestions for suicide prevention.

If you know someone in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services provide 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Contact social media outlets directly if you are concerned about a friend’s social media updates or dial 911 in an emergency.

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Service members and Veterans in crisis, as well as their family members and friends, with qualified Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text messaging service. Dial 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to talk to someone or send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder. You can also start a confidential online chat session at Veterans Crisis Chat.