Houston is winning! Did you know Netflix is releasing a new TV series set in Houston called #MO. Mo is a comedy from A24 about a Palestinian refugee and his family who move to Houston and learn to adapt to their new lives.

The show premiers today August 24th! You may see some very familiar faces such as Paul Wall and Tobe! It’s to amazing to see our city shine in the spotlight! Want to see a preview click here. Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments.

About Mo The Bottom Line Smart, self-assured and often very funny. Airdate: Wednesday, August 24 (Netflix)

Cast: Mo Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, Tobe Nwigwe

Creators: Mo Amer, Ramy Youssef

By the time Mo begins, Mo Najjar and his family — including Yusra (Farah Bsieso), his devoted mother, and Sameer (Omar Elba), his cat-loving big brother who seems to be on the spectrum — have spent 22 years in Houston waiting for their application for asylum to be approved after fleeing first Palestine, then Kuwait. At the moment, life is good enough, though not without its challenges: Mo’s status as what he calls a “refugee free agent” without citizenship in any country has him in limbo, allowed to remain in the U.S. for now but not technically permitted to work, and under constant threat of deportation for one wrong move.