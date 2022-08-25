Sports

Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M After Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Site Photos

Vanessa Bryant has won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County … after a jury of ten decided she has suffered and will continue to suffer severe emotional distress as a result of the death scene photos captured on the cellphones of 8 L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies — photos she fears will someday surface publicly. That fear was the basis of her lawsuit.

Chester’s attorney, Jerry Jackson, tells TMZ … “Grateful to a jury and judge that gave us a fair trial.”

Vanessa broke down sobbing when the verdict was read. The jury was polled and Vanessa looked at them one by one in approval.

The verdicts were against both the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. and the L.A. County Fire Dept.

The deputies not only took the photos but shared them with friends, family and even strangers at a bar. The photos were even shared at a party with fire officials.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant, along with Sarah and Payton Chester, were killed along with 5 others in the January 26, 2020 crash.
Today would have been Kobe’s 44th birthday.
– Reported by multiple sources and TMZ 

