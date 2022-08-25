Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M After Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Site Photos

The jury awarded Vanessa $16 million. Chris Chester — who lost his daughter and wife in the helicopter crash — was awarded $15 million.
Chester’s attorney, Jerry Jackson, tells TMZ … “Grateful to a jury and judge that gave us a fair trial.”
Vanessa broke down sobbing when the verdict was read. The jury was polled and Vanessa looked at them one by one in approval.
The verdicts were against both the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. and the L.A. County Fire Dept.
The deputies not only took the photos but shared them with friends, family and even strangers at a bar. The photos were even shared at a party with fire officials.