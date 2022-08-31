Astros Release 2023 Schedule

Opening Day set for March 30 at Home; Will face all 29 other MLB teams for the first time ever

In 2023, for the first time in history, the Astros will play every other Major League club in a single season as a result MLB’s new, revised schedule.

The Astros will begin the 2023 season with a six-game homestand, starting with Opening Day on March 30 vs. the Chicago White Sox, marking the first time Houston will begin a season vs. the ChiSox.

With the new schedule format, the Astros will host 22 different teams at Minute Maid Park in 2023, which includes eight National League clubs and all 14 other American League clubs. Also as a result of the new schedule, the Astros will play their AL West opponents 13 times in 2023 instead of 19 times, which they did in the past.

The revised 2023 schedule will also result in several attractive, NL opponents visiting Minute Maid Park for the first time in a few seasons. Non-divisional, AL opponents, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, will still visit Minute Maid Park as they have in the past. The Astros will host Boston for three games, August 28-30, and the Bronx Bombers for a weekend, three-game series, September 1-3.

For the first time since 2020, the San Francisco Giants will be in Houston for a three-game series, May 1-3. Later in the month, the Chicago Cubs will make their first stop in Houston since 2019 when they visit for a three-game set, May 15-17. The other NL clubs that the Astros will host in 2023 will be the Phillies, Nationals, Reds, Mets, Rockies and Padres. The Reds have not visited Houston since 2016.

The cross-state rival Texas Rangers will visit Houston twice next season, April 14-16 (3 games) and July 24-26 (3 games), as the two clubs once again battle for the Silver Boot. The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners will also each make two visits to Minute Mark Park in 2023.

ROAD GAMES

In addition to all AL opponents, the 2023 Astros schedule will feature NL road series vs. the Pirates, Braves, Brewers, Dodgers, Cardinals, Rockies, Marlins and Diamondbacks, respectively.