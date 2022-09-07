Owens Named SWAC Volleyball New Comer of the Week

Freshman outside hitter Kylee Owens was honored by the Southwestern Athletic Conference as she was named the Newcomer of the Week for her debut performance at the Katrinka Crawford Invitational last weekend.

In the first weekend of volleyball action, Owens led the Lady Panthers, posting a team high of 15 kills versus the Idaho State Bengals of the Big Sky Conference. Then recording another 11 kills against Southeastern Louisiana and another 11 versus Tulane.

The 5-9 outside hitter out of Culver City, Calif., tallied 37 kills (3.7 kps) over the three matches while hitting a .259. Owens chipped in one assist, four service aces, 13 digs and four block assists.

The Lady Panthers will return to action on the road at the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic in Stephenville, Texas. They will face the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (0-2) on Friday at 2 p.m. at Wisdom Volleyball Gym.

They will continue play for a 10 a.m. matchup on Saturday versus Southeastern Louisiana (4-0) a team they previously have seen. PVAMU will complete the tournament with a bout with host team Tarleton State (3-1) for a 5 p.m. match.

