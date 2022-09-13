Rapper PNB Rock Murdered in Broad Daylight

Rapper PNB Rock was shot and killed Monday afternoon in broad daylight. According to the LA Times, the shooting occurred at 1 p.m. at the famous Roscoe’s chicken & waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue.

Rock, 30, whose real name is Rakim Allen, had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who’d posted a location-tagged photo in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Muniz said a suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim. Sources told The Times that Rock was targeted for his jewelry. “He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” she said.

Muniz said the victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 pm.

According to a law enforcement source, LAPD

investigators are examining security video from inside the restaurant to identify the shooter. They also are checking surrounding businesses to see whether security systems captured any images of the suspect leaving on foot or in a vehicle.

Rock’s ability to blend melodies with his rapping made him a natural fit for hip-hop’s next evolution.

Our thoughts:

A. It feels like the wild wild west out here. Leaving your house in the middle of the day with weapons to go to a restaurant and rob/kill someone is completely asinine. It is our assessment that black culture as a whole is exhausted and desperately craves a shift!

B. Rappers please invest in security. Your life is more than worth it.

C. Please practice social media safety. This is a continuing lesson for all of us. Do not post your location, do not post until you are gone, and switch up your routine. Stay Safe.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones.