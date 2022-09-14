Texas Southern University Football Team Debuts Custom Suits in Collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse

Texas Southern University’s football team, in collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse, debuted custom suits, which they wore prior to the season-opening game against Prairie View A&M University, on September 3rd.

“These Michael Strahan™ for Men’s Wearhouse suits are customized to represent Texas Southern University in every stitch,” said Kevin Granger, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “As we’ve gone through the process of fitting and trying on, we’ve seen the confidence these suits evoke in our student-athletes. It is our hope to see that same confidence translate onto the playing field, into the classroom and beyond.”

Preparing to get suits for 129 people, including student-athletes and coaches, complete with custom TSU lining, entailed a Michael Strahan™ pop-up fitting on campus with the Men’s Wearhouse tailoring team in July.

The Texas Southern University National Alumni Association Maroon & Grey Alumni Chapter assisted TSU Athletics with purchasing the suits, which were made at the Men’s Wearhouse factory in New Bedford, MA.

“We are excited to work with the lifestyle brand founded by one of our own alumni, Michael Strahan, to provide these young student-athletes something that will make their gameday experience special,” said Nathaniel Grace, president of the TSUNAA Maroon & Grey Alumni Chapter. “We look forward to the ways in which their experience on the TSU football team and their lives overall will be enriched by this collaborative effort.”

Strahan launched his eponymous lifestyle brand in 2015, based on his own need for clothing that was stylish, professional and versatile. The brand offers tailored clothing for men and boys, licensed sports apparel, and accessories available with partners including Men’s Wearhouse.

“Michael has been a longstanding, exceptional partner to Men’s Wearhouse, so when he approached us with this initiative, we were thrilled to have an opportunity to continue our support of HBCUs together,” said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. “We were especially excited to create something custom for these TSU students, by helping them feel great so they can perform their best on game day and other significant milestones throughout their lives.”

The team will wear the suits to every game this season, home and away.