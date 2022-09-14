UH Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Dinner Set for Wednesday, Nov. 2

2022-23 Team to Be Recognized; Cougar Letterman and Broadcasting Legend Bill Worrell to Be Honored

The University of Houston Men’s Basketball program will host its annual Tip-Off Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and fans are invited to purchase tickets and tables as the Cougars prepare for the start of the 2022-23 season.

The event begins with a reception at 6 p.m., inside the UH Hilton (4800 Calhoun Rd., Houston 77004). Dinner and the program starts at 7 p.m., with Head Coach Kelvin Sampson introducing the 2022-23 Cougars as well as his coaching and support staffs.

Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available, and fans are encouraged to purchase soon. For more information, fans can email Director of Operations Lauren Sampson by clicking here.

As part of the program, Sampson and the Cougars will recognize Houston letterman and long-time broadcasting great Bill Worrell for his years of support of the program.

ABOUT BILL WORRELL

Worrell was a three-year letterman with the Houston Baseball program from 1964 to 1966 but is most known for his award-winning broadcasting career. In appreciation of his time behind the microphone and his long-time support of the University of Houston, he was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Honor in 2016.

With a voice recognizable by Houston sports fans, Worrell served as the television voice of the Houston Rockets for more than three decades and had a role in the Houston Astros booth for 20 years.

He received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Houston Sports Awards in 2021 and saw Jan. 7, 2022, recognized as Bill Worrell Day in the city of Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council.

The recipient of the 2011 Lone Star Emmy for best play-by-play announcer, Worrell owns a long list of broadcast accolades which also includes six Best Sportscast Awards from United Press International and the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

A Cougar Pride member and one of Houston Athletics’ top supporters, Worrell often campaigns on behalf of the University of Houston and received the University’s Distinguished Alumni honor in 2015.