Fashion from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

This week’s fashion finds features legs, stunning silhouettes, and a lot of black excellence.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Sarah Niles attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Toheeb Jimoh attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Quinta Brunson, winner of Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary, poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)