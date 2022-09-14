R&B Singer, Jesse Powell, Passes Away at 51

R&B vocalist Jesse Powell has died, according to a statement released by his family. The Gary, Indiana, native was reportedly 51.

Powell’s sister Tamara Powell, who is also a singer, shared the statement in an Instagram post.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” the statement said.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.

Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

Powell released his self-titled debut album in March 1996 via Silas Records/MCA. It included the singles “All I Need,” “Gloria” and “I Like It.”

Nestled within the album was “You,” a ballad that later became his signature song and appeared on his sophomore album, ‘Bout It.

The beautiful tune, which Powell co-wrote with Carl Roland, received single treatment for his second album.

“You” debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 during the week of Feb. 20, 1999. It ultimately peaked at No. 10 on the coveted singles list, which marked Powell’s first top 10 hit. It continues to be his most streamed song. Our prayers are with his friends and family