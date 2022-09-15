Rail Project Prompts Bus Shuttles on METRORail Red Line This Weekend

Release Date: Sept. 15, 2022

This weekend, METRO will provide free bus shuttle service along METRORail’s Red Line to allow work crews to complete rail maintenance and improvement projects.

Transit service modifications will begin at the start of service on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, and will continue until the end of service on Sunday, Sept. 18. Two-way bus shuttles will replace train service between the Fannin South Transit Center and Northline TC / HCC Station during this period. Bus shuttles will run every 10 minutes. Platform signage will direct riders to board at nearby bus shuttle stops. A list of stops can be found here.

METRORail customers should allow additional travel time. METRO’s TRIP App and Next Bus Arrival Texting service may not reflect accurate departure and arrival information during this time. Please monitor METRO’s Twitter and Facebook pages for updates. METRO also offers real-time information through its service alerts system.

Customers may also contact METRO’s Customer Service Center by phone or text at 713-635-4000 if they have any questions or need trip planning information.