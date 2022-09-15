Rail Project Prompts Bus Shuttles on METRORail Red Line This Weekend

Release Date: Sept. 15, 2022 Media Hot Line: 713.739.4040
This weekend, METRO will provide free bus shuttle service along METRORail’s Red Line to allow work crews to complete rail maintenance and improvement projects.
Transit service modifications will begin at the start of service on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, and will continue until the end of service on Sunday, Sept. 18. Two-way bus shuttles will replace train service between the Fannin South Transit Center and Northline TC / HCC Station during this period. Bus shuttles will run every 10 minutes. Platform signage will direct riders to board at nearby bus shuttle stops. A list of stops can be found here.