Owens Earns Second SWAC Volleyball Weekly Honors

Prairie View A&M’s Kylee Owens earned her second Southwestern Athletic Conference weekly volleyball honors. Owens was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for her impressive performances last week.

Owens, a 5-foot-9 freshman outside hitter from Culver City, Calif., has been on a tear. In a five set thriller win over Lamar, Owens led the offense with a career-best 28 kills, while adding 17 digs. In the loss to Lamar at the UT-Arlington Invite, she tallied 14 kills, while posting 18 digs.

Against host team UT-Arlington she remained dominant, she put down 15 kills, adding three blocks, eight digs in the loss. In the final match of the tournament against UNO, Owens recorded 13 kills, two aces and 10 digs.

She finished the week with 70 kills, 53 digs, four assisted blocks and two service aces. She currently ranks second in the league in kills, points and service aces.

The Lady Panthers will take a week off and return to action opening SWAC play when they host rival Texas Southern inside of the William J. Nicks Building for Black Out Night. The first serve is set for 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29.

