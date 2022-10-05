16,000 fans witness USA becoming World Champions for the 4th time in a row

The USA claimed their fourth consecutive FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup title in Sydney and 11th in total as they defeated China 83-61 in front of a sold out Sydney Superdome.

A huge crowd of 15,895 looked on as USA added to their amazing legacy with another top of the podium finish.

China competed well in the early stages and had Yueru Li eventually finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds. However, USA put their foot on the gas either side of half-time and led by A’Ja Wilson’s 19 points, plus 17 points from Kelsey Plum and 8 assists from Chelsea Gray, they had too much for their opponents and completed an unbeaten campaign.

Earlier in the day, tournament hosts Australia claimed bronze with a 95-65 success against Canada in the Third Place Game as Opals’ legend Lauren Jackson produced a fairytale finish to her illustrious career.

Already equalling the All-Time FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup appearance record in her 43rd game, she dropped a stunning 30 points to sign off in style. Steph Talbot played the big cameo with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

USA standout Wilson was rewarded for her stellar performances by being named TISSOT MVP and headlining the Google All-Star Five. She was joined by USA teammate Breanna Stewart, China center Xu Han, Australian guard Steph Talbot and Canada’s Bridget Carleton. Click here for more.

A number of additional awards were also introduced for the first time at the event. Click here for more.

Meanwhile in addition to the impressive number of fans present for the Final, the global attendance for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 was more than double that of the previous edition, with 145,519 fans attending games in Sydney.

This triumph also secured USA a direct ticket to the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament.

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Final Standings

1. USA

2. China

3. Australia

4. Canada

5. Belgium

6. Serbia

7. France

8. Puerto Rico

9. Japan

10. Korea

11. Mali

12. Bosnia and Herzegovina

