Rockets Team Shop to Debut Josh Christopher Inspired Merchandise Capsule Prior to Open Practice & Fan Fest

The Houston Rockets and second-year guard Josh Christopher have collaborated on a player inspired merchandise capsule which will release exclusively at the Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.

Christopher and the Rockets collaborated on the capsule collection which showcases his path to Houston and the NBA, while highlighting Josh’s creative style and vision. The collection consists of five items which will be sold individually. Photos of Christopher with the apparel are available here. The Rockets plan to collaborate on apparel items with other players in the near future with the goal of sharing their personal basketball journeys with fans.

“My inspiration for this project was my journey to the City of Houston,” said Christopher. “Spaceships and rockets are loud and chaotic, which perfectly described my years leading up to my arrival in Houston. Whether it was back in high school when my dreams of becoming an NBA player started to materialize, overcoming the challenges of playing during a pandemic with my brother Caleb at Arizona State, or putting the work in to prep for the NBA draft… BOOM! Here I am in Houston as an NBA player.

“I have to give big shoutouts to my brothers Caleb and Patrick, who can be seen with me portrayed as astronauts in one of the clothing capsule’s graphics. Patrick has been so influential to me in not only basketball, but also with fashion, as he has become my favorite luxury designer.

“I have drawn a lot of creative inspiration from the City of Houston, beginning with the Houston mural I saw at George Bush International Airport when I first arrived. I want this project to be a fun, dope, and cool experience that I can share with fans and see them rocking the gear at our games and around the city this season!”

This one-of-a-kind retail drop will take place prior to the Rockets Annual Open Practice & Fan Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8. In addition to the debut of the merchandise capsule, the Rockets Annual Open Practice & Fan Fest will feature Clutch the Bear, the Clutch City Dancers, inflatable games, along with chances to win passes to receive autographs. Doors to Toyota Center will open at noon with Open Practice beginning at 1 p.m. Open Practice, which allows fans the opportunity to watch the team scrimmage, is available to the general public. Fans interested in attending may register at Rockets.com.