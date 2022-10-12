The Forward Times Game of The Week!!!

Cy-Fair vs. Cy Creek

The “BackYard Brawl” between two long-time rivals—Cy-Fair Bobcats and Cy Creek Cougars—was played before a huge crowd at Pridgeon Stadium this past Saturday.

Both schools are less than two miles apart.

Cy-Fair won a hard-fought game, 35-21.

Cy Creek won the toss and deferred to Cy-Fair.

The Bobcats’ Kyle Chambers returned the opening kickoff 33 yards to their 37-yard-line. The Bobcat offense went on an 11-play, 62-yard drive, with speedy running back Zaccheus Baynes scoring on a 1-yard dive behind that huge offensive line. The Bobcats led 7-0.

A key play on that drive was a 23-yard pass from quarterback Trey Owens to receiver Will Wollin.

On their third possession, the Bobcats set up shop at the Cy Creek 22-yard-line, after a spectacular interception by defensive back Austin French, who returned it 19 yards. The Bobcats went on a nice eight-play drive that covered 22 yards, culminating with running back Jamel Nickerson hitting pay-dirt for a 1-yard run for the score. Dennis Costello’s extra point was good, and the Bobcats led 14-0 with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.

Cy Creek showed that Cougar pride and went on a scoring drive of their own.

After receiving the second quarter kickoff at their own 22, Cougars quarterback Brad Jackson led his team on a 7-play, 78-yard drive that ended with a beautiful 41-yard touchdown pass to sensational sophomore receiver Rashod Richardson.

Griffin Towel’s extra point was good, and the Cy Fair lead was cut to 14-7.

With 6 minutes and 2 seconds left in the first half, Owens had a pass tipped and intercepted by Cy Creek big defensive tackle Gavuan Washington. Cy Creek was in business at the 17-yard line, but Cy-Fair defense held for three downs. Cy Creek decided to go for it on fourth down and 14, and Jackson’s 14-yard pass was caught on the left sideline by Richardson, with one hand, while keeping both feet in bounds for a first down.

On the very next play, Jackson found his favorite target Richardson again in the back of the end zone for another spectacular one-handed catch.

The score was tied at 14-14 with 4:28 in the first half.

Cy-Fair took over on the 34-yard-line, and on the very first play of the drive, Baynes burst through the right side of the line, cut across the field to the left sideline, and raced down the sideline untouched for an unbelievable 66-yard scamper to the end zone for the touchdown.

Just like that, the momentum was back on the Bobcats’ sideline, and Cy-Fair took the lead into the half, up 20-14.

During the third quarter, both teams’ defense dominated, and both teams punted three times. The third quarter ended with the score still Cy-Fair 20 and Cy Creek 14.

The fireworks began in the fourth quarter, with the Bobcats scoring after going on an 18-play, 92-yard drive, commencing with Owens’ pass to Wollin for a six-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was good. Cy Fair led 28-14.

The Bobcats scored again on a 6-play, 92-yard drive, that ended with Jamel Nickerson scoring on a 6-yard run. Nickerson had a beautiful 59-yard run that was the key play in the drive. The Bobcats led 35-14.

Cy Creek would score again on a 12-yard run by running back Dominic Ramirez, which made the score 35-21, but that would be the final score in a hard-hitting, well-played game by both teams.

Cy Creek’s Rashod Richardson led all receivers with 7 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Zaccheas Baynes and Jamel Nickerson combined for 204 yards rushing on 25 carries and 4 touchdowns, behind them big hogs upfront. The big boys opened huge holes all night.

The Bobcats go to 5-1 and Cy Creek falls to 2-4.

Look for both these teams to be in the postseason playoffs.

Burl “The Coach” Jones