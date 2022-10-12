NBA debuts 2022-23 tip-off spots: “The Nonstop NBA” and “This is HAPPENING”

The NBA today debuted its new 2022-23 season tip-off spots, “The Nonstop NBA” for its brand campaign and “This is HAPPENING” for the new NBA App. Both are now streaming across all @NBA social platforms and on the new reimagined NBA App.

2022-23 Brand Campaign – “The Nonstop NBA”:

Told through the lens of the ultimate NBA superfan, nicknamed “Non-Stop”, and featuring an All-Star lineup of NBA players, coaches and legends, the spot celebrates the return of the NBA, showcasing how the game and its culture is constantly evolving.

“We got sneaks-on-the-ground on four coasts…

From a Serbian Serpent moving like Mamba…

To A Greek-Nigerian-Milwaukeean changing the face of the game…

to an ice-cold Trae in the heart of Hotlanta…

To a couple brothers in the Bay with wet jays splashing their way back to try to go back-to-back…”

Reigning NBA Champion Stephen Curry headlines an illustrious cast of NBA talent starring Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro, Paul George and Joel Embiid, who remind fans about all the exciting on-court elements that they can look forward to this season. From a potential Warriors repeat for Curry to another shot at the Celtics claiming a league record 18th title orchestrated by Tatum, the drama known as the NBA is about to begin its next act.

“The Nonstop NBA” also features a fan debate at an outdoor basketball court on whose team will be this year’s champ, with Embiid proclaiming that it’s the 76ers’ year. From exciting matchups and captivating crossovers to breathtaking buzzer beaters, the nonstop energy of the league extends far beyond the baseline to culture, fashion, music, the metaverse and more – whether it’s Damian Lillard recording in the studio, DeMar DeRozan showing off his impressive sneaker collection or Luka Dončić coming to life in NBA 2K23.

Finally, “Non-Stop” makes one thing clear – the NBA has something for everyone, and fans better keep up because “in the NBA, what’s happening next is happening now.”

Click HERE to view the full campaign video, “The Nonstop NBA”

Full cast includes:

NBA Players : Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Paul George (LA Clippers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Paul George (LA Clippers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) NBA Legends : Tim Hardaway Sr., Bill Walton

: Tim Hardaway Sr., Bill Walton Coaches : Tyronn Lue (LA Clippers)

: Tyronn Lue (LA Clippers) Influencers : Crissa Jackson

: Crissa Jackson Non-Stop: Actor Keyon Bowman

Created in conjunction with independent creative agency Translation, the spot was directed by Calmatic (“House Party”, “Entrepreneur” by Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus). “The Nonstop NBA” is currently airing on television networks, with additional :30, :15 and :10-second versions running on social and digital channels. The spot will also be translated in 14 additional languages to reach fans globally.

Check out action from behind-the-scenes HERE, detailing the making of “The Nonstop NBA”, featuring soundbites from DeMar DeRozan, Paul George, Tyler Herro, Damian Lillard, Tyronn Lue, Jayson Tatum, Bill Walton and “The Nonstop NBA” director Calmatic.

2022-23 NBA App Campaign: “This is HAPPENING”:

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the league launched the new reimagined NBA App to be an all-in-one destination for fans of every team. To celebrate the new app, the league released its campaign, “This is HAPPENING,” to get fans excited about all the NBA App has to offer.

In the spot, LaMelo Ball and Jordan Poole take fans on a journey through the NBA App, showcasing its capabilities and all it has to offer, from every play on the court with real-time highlights, behind-the-scenes access, press conferences, and all-access shows, because “If it’s HAPPENING, it’s HAPPENING in the NBA App.”

Click HERE to view the full spot, “This is HAPPENING”

Full cast includes:

NBA Players: LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors)

Created in conjunction with full-service creative agency, Mekanism, the spot will air across TV networks and stream on NBA social and digital platforms throughout the season. Download the NBA App and Sign Up for NBA ID today.

The 2022-23 NBA season tips off on Tuesday, Oct. 18 with a doubleheader on TNT. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) before the NBA champion Golden State Warriors receive their championship rings and host the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET). A full schedule of the season’s game is available on NBA.com and the NBA App.