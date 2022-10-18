Jehovah’s Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again

The religious organization said the resumption came just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry after a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work. The religious organization said the resumption came just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study. They said the decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in about 13,000 congregations in the United States. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places resumed on May 31 and in-person conventions are again being planned for 2023. “We are extremely excited,” Joel Milline, who will be heading out to the Southeast Greenway neighborhood with his wife in the coming weeks, said in a statement. “It’s actually my favorite way to carry out our ministry and in general, we meet pleasant

neighbors who share positive viewpoints with us.”

After a more than 2 year hiatus, Jehovah’s Witnesses have returned to their signature door-to-door ministry with a special campaign to encourage bible reading and study/Courtesy Photo The suspension of the public ministry was a proactive response by the organization to keep communities and congregants safe. The move was also unprecedented. Jehovah’s Witnesses had been preaching from house to house without interruption for more than 100 years through an economic depression, two world wars, and global unrest, but COVID-19 demanded a different response. “We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again – person-to-person, face-to-face. It’s not the only way that we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope.” The return to an in-person ministry coincides with a global campaign to offer an interactive Bible study program, available in hundreds of languages and offered at no cost. Witnesses said the course comes in the form of a printed book, an online publication, or as an embedded feature within the organization’s free mobile application, JW Library. Released in late 2020, the interactive study platform combines text, video, illustrations, and digital worksheets to help learners of all ages. “This study program is designed to match the learning style of the 21st-century student,” said Hendriks. “We’re excited to begin sharing it with our neighbors as we return to making personal visits.”

The pandemic forced Jehovah’s Witnesses to quickly pivot to virtual meetings and conventions while conducting their ministry exclusively through letters, phone calls, and virtual Bible studies. This has led to growth in meeting attendance and the number of congregants, with more than 400,000 newly baptized witnesses joining the ranks of 120,000 congregations globally in just the first two years of the pandemic.

For more information about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs, and activities, visit their official website, jw.org, with content available in more than 1,000 languages.

Story via NNPA Newswire Written by Stacy M. Brown