As this year nears its end, the celebrities are styled in the most festive of fashions.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Letitia Wright attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)