Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Announces 2023 RODEOHOUSTON® Entertainment Lineup

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials released the entertainment lineup for the 2023 Rodeo season, scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The lineup features a mix of genres, including Country, EDM, Hip-Hop, Norteño, Pop, Rock, and Christian. Many of the artists will make their RODEOHOUSTON® debut in 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day.”

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, Jan. 12. For the first time, they will be sold in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.



STAR ENTERTAINMENT

The following entertainers will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON stage in NRG Stadium, Feb. 28 – March 19.

DATE ENTERTAINER Tuesday, Feb.28 – Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank Parker McCollum Wednesday, March 1 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal Brooks & Dunn Thursday, March 2 Lauren Daigle Friday, March 3 – Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger Bun B’s Southern Takeover Saturday, March 4 Walker Hayes Sunday, March 5 Zac Brown Band Monday, March 6 – First Responders Day, presented by BP America Jason Aldean Tuesday, March 7 New Kids on The Block Wednesday, March 8 – Community Day, presented by TC Energy Jon Pardi Thursday, March 9 Ashley McBryde Friday, March 10 The Chainsmokers Saturday, March 11 Turnpike Troubadours Sunday, March 12 – Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart La Fiera de Ojinaga Monday, March 13 Cody Jinks Tuesday, March 14 Machine Gun Kelly Wednesday, March 15 Kenny Chesney Thursday, March 16 Chris Stapleton Friday, March 17 Cody Johnson Saturday, March 18 Brad Paisley Sunday, March 19 – RODEOHOUSTON Finals Luke Bryan

DOWNLOAD CALENDAR

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale at rodeohouston.com Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wave 1 tickets for Feb. 28 – March 9, performances.

Wave 2 tickets for March 10 – 19, performances.

(The Online Waiting Rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for Wave 1 and 1:30 p.m. for Wave 2. Customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.) A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased online at rodeohouston.com.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.