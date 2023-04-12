Rockets Decline Fourth-Year Team Option and Part Ways with Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets finished their season with a win against the Washington Wizards 114-109. With a 22-60 record, the Rockets are tied with the Spurs for the second worst record in the league. In fact, for the first time in 4 decades, no Texas team (Rockets, Spurs, Mavericks) will be involved in the NBA playoffs this year.

It was formally announced Monday afternoon that the team would be parting ways with Stephen Silas as head coach. To be fair, it wasn’t much of a secret that things weren’t working as the team never quite found its footing under the leadership of Silas.

General manager Rafael Stone’s official statement said, “On behalf of the Fertitta family and the entire Rockets organization, I would like to thank Stephen for his contributions to the team and the Houston community over the past three seasons. I have great respect for Stephen both as a person and as a basketball mind. His character, leadership, and positivity have been invaluable during this stage of our growth.”

Silas was hired in 2020 on a three-year contract that had a team option that would extend it for one additional year. The Rockets declined the team option and are actively on the hunt for a new head coach that can unify this young team.

Stone held a press conference to discuss the decision and explained, “We want somebody who has a real vision for how to implement our young guys [and] incorporate some veterans which we’re for sure going to be adding.”

Stone went on to emphasize that they are looking for a head coach that “has a dynamic presence,” “vision,” and “a voice that will resonate with our group.”

Stone was complimentary of Silas in saying that “working with Stephen has been amazing and he is as good a person as you could ever hope to work with, and I hope the effect he’s had on me as a coworker is one I have on other people. He’s a really good person and we’ve been really lucky to have him.”

The partnership between the Rockets and Silas started off with so much hope but quickly turned after a series of unfortunate events. The details definitely matter in that Silas was initially brought into a situation where there was a veteran forward team. Not long after his arrival in Houston, Russell Westbrook and James Harden departed. James Harden’s presence alone made the Rockets a championship contender so losing him was a major blow to the team. That major shift moved the goal posts back from the Rockets being a playoff contending team to a team rebuilding project. Silas then had to try to navigate leadership amongst a really young squad and a “hands on” general manager. In the end, Silas had a 59-177 record and his style of coaching didn’t translate into sustained success for the team.

Following the Rockets’ final home game last Tuesday, Silas alluded to his looming departure. “I am proud of the job that I’ve done,” Silas said. “I have a three-year contract, and this is the last home game of my three years, so whatever happens, happens after this. I can’t be anything but proud.”