Fashion

2023 Coachella Valley Music Fashion

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng

Fashion finds from the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: WILLOW performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Via Rosa of the band DRAMA performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Kamasi Washington attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Umi poses for a portrait at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

