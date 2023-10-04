4th Annual SIBGOV MCTX -Success In Business Government Procurement Forum: “It’s Your Time To Shine!”

The City of Missouri City in partnership with Success in Business is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated 4th Annual SIBGOV MCTX – Success In Business Government Procurement Forum, scheduled to take place on October 13, 2023, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Missouri City Community Center located at 1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489.

This year’s theme, “It’s Your Time To Shine!” promises to be an engaging and informative event, designed to educate and empower small, minority, women, and veteran business owners. Attendees will gain valuable tools and insights to grow their businesses and connect with key decision-makers, uncovering numerous procurement opportunities within both the private and public sectors.

The FREE event will kick off with check-in starting at 8:00 am, so participants are encouraged to arrive on time for a light breakfast and powerful networking. The program is packed with essential content and will commence at 9:00 am sharp. (Due to limited space, each company is requested to send a maximum of two representatives.)

Participants are urged to dress in professional business attire and come prepared with their Capabilities Statement and Business Cards to make the most of networking opportunities. The main entrance to the Community Center is conveniently located past the Visitors Center on Missouri City Drive. Free parking will be available on-site, and attendees can look forward to light refreshments and a delicious lunch provided during the event. This year’s SIBGOV MCTX – Success In Business® Government Procurement Forum is a must-attend for entrepreneurs and business owners seeking growth, partnerships, and opportunities in the dynamic world of government procurement.

The event is free and open to the public. To secure your spot and stay updated on event details, please visit https://successinbusiness.org/#events or contact info@successinbusiness.org.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to elevate your business and take the next step towards success. It’s Your Time To Shine!