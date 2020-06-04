6 HISD Summer Meal Sites, All Fresh Bus Produce Delivery, Canceled after COVID-19 Case Confirmed

Six curbside summer meals sites and all Fresh Bus produce delivery stops have been canceled for Thursday, June 4, following a confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus.

The six summer meals sites closed on Thursday include Bastian, Foster, Shearn, Thompson, and Whidby, and R. P. Harris elementary schools. All other scheduled summer meals sites will remain open.

The temporary closure will allow for deep cleaning and sanitization of affected schools and district facilities. Fresh Bus produce delivery and the curbside summer meals site at R. P. Harris Elementary School are expected to resume normal operations on Monday, June 8. The remaining five school sites are expected to reopen Thursday, June 18.

Impacted employees have been notified and are now in self-quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines. Health authorities do not believe families participating in the curbside summer meals and Fresh Bus produce delivery programs were exposed.

During the temporary closure, families in need are encouraged to visit one of the district’s 65 other curbside summer meals sites scheduled to be open on Thursday. A complete list is available at HoustonISD.org/SummerMeals.

Families also can go to HoustonFoodBank.org to for a list of the 250 open partner sites and other COVID-19 resources available across greater Houston.