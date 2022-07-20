7/13 is a Great Day to Be a Houstonian!

ABOVE: Lil Keke poses with legendary Houstonian rappers and producers on 713 Day

Many businesses treat July 13th, also known as 713 Day as a local holiday. What does this mean? Fun and interesting events!

This year, the Ion, which is Houston’s new collaborative space for entrepreneurial, academic and corporate communities, hosted a fireside discussion with G-Unity Business Lab. They discussed their partnership with HISD in a panel setting.

G-Unity Business Lab is a 28-week entrepreneurial internship program for Houston high school students. It is an afterschool program that introduces business methods to students. These students are being paid $14 per hour. They also get the opportunity to present

business ideas to established business owners and even win funding for their ideas. This amazing non-profit program was founded by rapper Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent because he wanted to improve the quality of life for students in low-income communities. 50 Cent is a true philanthropist, as this is not his first time giving back to those in need. During the panel, students described their experiences being in the Ion Prototype Lab, which is powered by TxRX.

This event also served beer from local brewery, Second Draught and light refreshments from local Black-owned business, Stuff’d Wings. DJ Gracie Chavez provided the music. This was a great event and Houstonians should be on the lookout for more from the Ion and G-Unity!

Another exciting event that took place on 713 Day was rapper Lil Keke’s book signing hosted at Thirteen, the upscale restaurant owned by former Houston Rockets star, James Harden. Lil Keke made the popular Houston song “Southside.” Many people still know (and do) the dance associated with the song.

Lil Keke is the author of the book LGD TLK. The book is a guide to success and becoming “self-made.” Fans waited in line for the opportunity to take a photo with Lil Keke and get their copies of the book signed. Lil Keke says his fans inspired him to write the book. Many legendary rappers and producers were in attendance, including OG Ron C, Z-Ro, Propain, and Slim Thug.

We asked Native Houstonians what 713 Day means to them, and to quote the Mo City Don, himself, Z-Ro says that 713 Day means “Coming Down Hard!”