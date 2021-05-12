70-Year-Old Earns His Long-Sought After Degree as Attorney Ben Crump Delivers Address to Graduates at TSU Spring 2021 Commencement

This past Saturday, May 8th, Texas Southern University (TSU) hosted its Spring 2021 Commencement at Alexander Durley Stadium.

Amongst the highlights of the graduation ceremony was the spotlight being placed on Oscar Lee Asberry, who at 70 years of age received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Education with Honors this past Saturday.

The journey for Oscar towards his recent educational achievement exemplifies a myriad of life struggles and challenges, but nevertheless, he never underestimated what he could achieve in the pursuit of continuing education if he would give it his all.

Oscar was born to his loving parents, Elvary and MC Asberry, on April 24, 1951 in Houston, Texas, and was the latter of eight siblings. Months later, his grandparents openly welcomed him into their home in Palestine, Texas to rear him as their own.

After completing grade school in Palestine, Oscar traveled to Houston, Texas to attend E.O. Smith Middle School, then went back to Palestine for a year, then came back to Houston again to complete his high school education at Phillis Wheatley High School.

After graduating from Phillis Wheatley, Oscar worked at a variety of places, such as Nifty Paper, Foley’s and Finger Furniture Companies. He went on to attend Texas Southern University (TSU) for two semesters, then Prairie View University from 1976 – 1977, and then went on to complete almost two years at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Oscar decided to serve his country as a member of the United States Army and after his discharge, he was later employed with the Veterans Administration Hospital.

Oscar knew in his teenage years that he always wanted to become a Registered Nurse, so after shadowing his mother and his only sister, who professionally were Licensed Vocational Nurses, he ultimately embraced the idea of pursuing a career in the healthcare profession.

For over 52 years, Oscar has served as a Nursing Care Assistant, but he wanted to finish out what he started relative to his educational goals and pursuits. Oscar re-enrolled at TSU to achieve his bucket list goal of finally obtaining a 4-year college degree, which he was able to successfully do and complete in a matter of 3 years.

Elder Oscar Asberry, as he is known in the religious community, has been a dedicated member of Williams Temple Church of God In Christ for 43 years. He joined and served under the leadership of the late Bishop R.E. Woodard, Sr. who poured prophetically into his life; and, now under the capable leadership of Elder Craig I. Carter, Pastor.

Oscar is the proud father of his daughter, Tramaine Menard; grandfather to Camry Menard; godfather to Leticia Tillman; uncle to Anthony Asberry; and bonus dad to Pastor

Patrick McGrew of Fort Worth, Texas.

Oscar was able to celebrate his well-deserved graduation ceremony, by listening to commencement speaker and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who addressed the 1,073 students who participated both in-person and virtually.

During the event, attorney Crump announced the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Endowed Scholarship at Texas Southern University with an initial gift of $20,000.

Congratulations to Oscar Lee Asberry on his hard earned educational accomplishment!