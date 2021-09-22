Tenacity, discipline and diligence are only a few of the qualities of the 2021 Top 30 Influential Women of Houston honorees. These women have defied limitations and broken through glass ceilings in their respective fields while forever changing the landscape of business and community service in the city of Houston.

Friends, family and colleagues will celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding leaders during the 8th Annual Top 30 Influential Women of Houston Awards Gala. KHOU-11’s Shern-Min Chow will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Location: The Royal Sonesta Galleria Houston

2222 West Loop South

Houston, TX 77027

Date: Friday, October 1, 20121

Time: 6:00 p.m. Doors Open/Prefunction

7:00pm – 10:00pm Awards Ceremony

10:00pm – 1:00am Live Music/Entertainment

Special remarks will be given by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Sponsors of the Top 30 Influential Women of Houston Awards include UPS, Cigna, Comerica Bank, MCA Communications, CDM7, H-E-B, American Red Cross, Houston Airports, Industrial Welding Academy, TLC Engineering, The Alfred Firm, Cadence Bank, Logical Innovations, Inc., Scrubs to the Rescue, Houston Community College, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc., Anderson & Smith, P.C., Elect Dianne Curvey Campaign, LaneStaffing, Jerrold & Co., Kay Davis Associates, ConocoPhillips, Sunshine Personnel Services, AUTOARCH Architects, Dr. Heather Brown Orthodontics, Troy B. Smith Professional Services, West Houston Airport, University of Houston HUB, Branwar Wines, Trez Art and Wine Bar, Waste Management, JDDA Group of Companies, University of Houston Clear Lake, Change Happens, Kevin Murray Attorney At Law, Marshall Wealth Management, Simply Sweets, The Popcorn Bar, Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County, Accurate Security, Bee Fit Foods, EbSax.com, and Subcontractors USA-Texas.

For additional information on media access or interviews, please contact Kimberly Floyd (operations@top30women.com) at (713) 373- 5577.

About The Top 30 Women:

Presented by d-mars.com, The Top 30 Influential Women of Houston Awards is in its 8th year and celebrates the hard work and dedication of female trailblazers and icons in the professional, philanthropic and nonprofit arenas. For more information, visit www.top30women.com.

2021 Top 30 Influential Women of Houston Honorees:

Honorees:

Saba Abashawl – Chief External Affairs Officer, Houston Airports

Talia Alfred – Director of Operations, The Alfred Firm

Patricia Allen – Trustee District IV, President – HISD

Marna Graham Arvie, CPA – Franchise Owner, Mobility Plus Pearland

Dr. Vanessa T. Barrow – Founder & Owner, Sole Aesthetic

Dr. Ira K. Blake – President, University of Houston-Clear Lake

Cindy Clifford – Founder & Owner, The Clifford Group

Glenda Demas, MA, LPC, ACTP – Lead Practitioner and Owner, Pearls of Change Wellness, LLC.

Shelly deZevallos, Ed.D – President, West Houston Airport

Raynese Edwards – CEO/Chief Strategy Consultant, OutsideIn Consulting

Melinda Faust – Managing Director, Detring Energy Advisors

Dr. Charlene Flash – President and CEO, Avenue 360 Health & Wellness

Dr. Reagan Flowers – Houston Community College, Board of Trustees

Lauren Haller Fontaine – Senior Director & Legal Counsel – Operations, Pattern Energy

Eureka Gilkey – Executive Director, Project Row Houses

Cynthia Ginyard – Chairwoman, Fort Bend County Democratic Party

Dr. Cherry Ross Gooden – Retired, Texas Southern University

Veronica Chapa Gorczynski – President, East End District

DeAnna Green – CEO and Founder, The Nydan Group, LLC.

Teneshia Hudspeth – County Clerk, Office of Teneshia Hudspeth, Harris County Clerk

Jenifer Jarriel – President and CEO, DePelchin Children’s Center

Tennille Johnson – Co-Founder, Co-Owner & CEO, Scrubs to the Rescue

Jamie Jordan – Family Law Attorney and Owner Community Service Advocate, Jamie Jordan, PLLC

Vivian King – First Assistant/Chief of Staff, Harris County DA’s office

Linda Leto Head – Senior Associate Vice Chancellor, Lone Star College

Cassie Levy – CEO, Emmit Moss Trust

Melanie Miles – Board Certified Family Law Attorney and Real Estate Professional, The Law Office of Melanie Miles, P.C.

Amber Mostyn – Co-Founder, Mostyn Law

Denise Navarro – President and CEO, Logical Innovations, Inc.

Andrea Nguyen – Director of Community Relations, Executive Director of Education Foundation, Pasadena ISD

Tamla Oates-Forney – Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer, Waste Management

Revati Puranik – Co-Owner and Global CFO, Worldwide Oilfield Machine

Linda Rhodes – Executive Director, Women’s Fund Health Education & Resiliency

Karen Carter Richards – Forward Times Publishing Company, Inc.

Shirley Rose-Gilliam – Secretary, Fort Bend ISD, Board of Trustees

Erica Rouse – Trustee, San Jacinto College District Board, Co-Founder of ReachOne713

Tasha Royal – Founder, The Royal Agency

Dr. Reem Sabouni – REI Physician, Director of Infertility and Oocyte Cryopreservation, Houston Fertility Institute

Dr. Roberta Grace Scott – Director Social Emotional Learning &Student Discipline, HISD

Tracy Taylor-Smith – CEO, Taylor Smith Consulting, LLC

Lenora Sorola-Pohlman – Broker Consultant, Navarro Insurance Group

Helen Stagg – Chief Executive Officer, Change Happens

Tiffany D. Thomas – Councilwoman, District F, Houston City Council

Molly Waits – Chief Marketing, Air Service Development and Communications Officer, Houston Airports

Janice Weaver – Director of Community Relations, City of Houston – Mayor’s Office