The 98th Birthday Celebration for Mrs. Herma Glynn was held at Shape Community Center on Saturday June 6, 2020. It was well attended with family and friends. She received certificates of recognition from Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Harold Dutton, and Deloyd Parker of Shape Center and Rev. Walter August, the Church at Bethel’s Family.

Mrs. Glynn is pictured with her daughters, Terrie Eagleton, Marcell Glynn, Joyce Eugene, and Faye Johnson Sanders.

Thanks to all who were in attendance. A good time was enjoyed by all.