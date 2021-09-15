Bun B’s H-Town Takeover to Make Debut Rodeohouston® Performance In 2022

Bun B and Houston Rappers to Headline Rodeo’s Black Heritage Day

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials recently announced that Bun B will make his RODEOHOUSTON debut Friday, March 11, 2022, for Black Heritage Day. His performance, known as Bun B’s H-Town Takeover, will include some of Houston’s most well-known rap icons.

“The Rodeo can’t wait to bring Bun B and many of Houston’s most legendary rappers to the RODEOHOUSTON stage in 2022,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “Celebrating Black Heritage Day with many of our city’s own superstars should make for an epic night for Houstonians and Rodeo fans alike.”

Additional local artists who will join Bun B’s RODEOHOUSTON’s 2022 performance will be announced in the coming months. Individual tickets for the March 11 performance will go on sale to the public in January 2022 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Bun B joined Beyoncé during her 2007 RODEOHOUSTON performance, and in 2018, he surprised Rodeo concertgoers with a cameo appearance alongside headliner Leon Bridges.

The remaining 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date.

A true Houston icon, Bun B made his debut on the rap scene in 1992 as part of the rap duo UGK. Along with the late Chad Butler, the two Port Arthur, Texas, natives pioneered a sound that has become synonymous with southern rap music. Bun B has been successful as a team and as a solo artist, releasing five solo albums throughout his career. His debut solo album, “Trill,” reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard 200 charts. His four following albums, “II Trill,” “Trill O.G.,” “Trill O.G.: The Epilogue,” and “Return of the Trill,” all charted on Billboard’s prestigious list, as well. The rap legend has also worked with stars like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lil Wayne and Drake.

Bun B has expanded his reach beyond the music industry. He created “Bun B’s Rap Coloring and Activity Book” with author Shea Serrano, the “You Gotta Eat This!” food blog and recently announced his next step into the Houston restaurant scene with his burger concept, Trill Burgers. He is also an active member of the Houston community, dedicating his time to various philanthropic endeavors.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.