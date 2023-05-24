Aaliyah and New Edition Headline 2023 R&B Hall of Fame Class

ABOVE: Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins and Ralph Tresvant of New Edition accept the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )

Twenty R&B stars will be inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in September, including late singer Aaliyah, New Edition and Daryl Hall & John Oates.

Per Billboard, the other inductees in the 2023 class are Jermaine Dupri, Peabo Bryson, Thelma Houston, Gerald Alston, Dee Dee Sharp, Dee Dee Warwick, Brook Benton, The Stubbs Girls, Sweet Boogie Productions, King Arthur, Ronnie Nelson, Gwen Foxx, Linda Jones, Ruby Andrews, The Debonaires, G.C. Cameron and Priscilla Price.

The induction ceremony will take place on September 24, at the Bridge Center in Detroit. Tickets are available at the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame’s website.

In related news, earlier this year, New Edition said they are ready to take on a Las Vegas residency.

The iconic R&B group appeared on the daytime talk show, “Sherri” in March and spoke about a possible Las Vegas residency.

“We’ve talked about it throughout the years and we’ve had offers to do it,” Ralph Tresvant said.

“When we’ve always gone to the Last Vegas shows, they were big. The sets were big; they were elaborate,” the R&B crooner continued. “And it just seemed like there was a lot of time, effort and money put behind whoever the artist was that was up there. So, they could really showcase themselves in a way that they can’t do on the road. So, for New Edition, it’s the same thing.”

The group said they have yet to receive an acceptable offer to serve up their timeless hits for a residency in Sin City.

“Some of the offers just haven’t been at that level yet … where we are like, ‘Why can’t we do it like we’ve seen the other artists do it?’ So we’re waiting for it to come together and we can do it right and give our fans something special,” said Tresvant.

Bandmate Johnny Gill agreed, saying “When you think about Vegas, we just want to be able to come and be able to give the best display of who we are.”