Accountability…Needed…Now!

Should the DOJ open up a pattern-or-practice investigation in Houston as they’ve done in Minneapolis, Louisville and other U.S. cities?

On the heels of the Derek Chauvin verdict, America continues to find itself dealing with countless cases involving the killing of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Justice appears to be looking more intently at the history and practice of many law enforcement agencies across the country, as calls for criminal justice reform and police accountability continue to be paramount.

During the recent trial of Chauvin, the family of George Floyd not only had to await the jury’s verdict, but they also had to hear about yet another murder of a young Black man at the hands of law enforcement, not too far from where their own loved one was killed by a police officer.

On April 11, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop near Minneapolis, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. The White police officer who shot Wright regarding some expired tags, Kim Potter, was a 26-year police veteran and trainer who claims she intended to fire her Taser on Wright instead of the firearm that killed him.

Potter has since resigned and been charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

Then on April 21, 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot execution style by law enforcement officials from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as he was attempted to be served an arrest warrant on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Of course, the eyes of the world were on the Chauvin trial involving the death of George Floyd, but the country has continued to seek accountability against the Louisville police officers who entered the apartment of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor with a no-knock warrant and murdered her after firing 32 bullets while she rested in her dwelling place.

All of these recent occurrences, coupled with the recent conviction of Chauvin, have seemingly encouraged the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to step up their efforts to get to the bottom of what may be a pattern of issues in police departments across the country.

On April 21, the day Andrew Brown Jr. was killed, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced that the On the heels of the Derek Chauvin verdict, America continues to find itself dealing with countless cases involving the killing of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Justice appears to be looking more intently at the history and practice of many law enforcement agencies across the country, as calls for criminal justice reform and police accountability continue to be paramount.

During the recent trial of Chauvin, the family of George Floyd not only had to await the jury’s verdict, but they also had to hear about yet another murder of a young Black man at the hands of law enforcement, not too far from where their own loved one was killed by a police officer.

On April 11, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop near Minneapolis, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. The White police officer who shot Wright regarding some expired tags, Kim Potter, was a 26-year police veteran and trainer who claims she intended to fire her Taser on Wright instead of the firearm that killed him.

Potter has since resigned and been charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

Then on April 21, 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot execution style by law enforcement officials from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as he was attempted to be served an arrest warrant on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Of course, the eyes of the world were on the Chauvin trial involving the death of George Floyd, but the country has continued to seek accountability against the Louisville police officers who entered the apartment of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor with a no-knock warrant and murdered her after firing 32 bullets while she rested in her dwelling place.

All of these recent occurrences, coupled with the recent conviction of Chauvin, have seemingly encouraged the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to step up their efforts to get to the bottom of what may be a pattern of issues in police departments across the country.

On April 21, the day Andrew Brown Jr. was killed, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced that the