Adejokun Records Best Mark in the Nation at the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational

Houston Track & Field kicked off its indoor season on Friday at the Yeoman Fieldhouse for the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational.

The Cougars competed against Louisiana Tech and city-rival Rice in the season-opening contest.

Houston’s Priscilla Adejokun started her season with a strong performance in the weighted throw putting her in the No. 1 spot nationally. Adejokun hit a mark of 21.76 which was also a personal best and meet record throw.

Naomi Taylor’s 8.24 run in the 60 meter hurdles placed her in second for the event and No. 3 in the national rankings. Camille Rutherford made strides in the 200 meter with a time of 24:16 placing her in the top of the national rankings at No. 5.

Brandon Seagreaves set a meet record with his performance in the 3000 meter as he finished the race with a time of 8:29.29

Shaun Maswanganyi and Jordan Booker were neck-and-neck in the 200 meter placing first and second. Maswanganyi finished with a time of 21.20 putting him on the national leaderboard in fourth. Booker finished right behind Maswanganyi in both the race and nationally, running a 21.21.

The Cougars traveled to Texas Tech for the Red Raider Invitational. They will then return home for the Houston G5 & Super 22 Invitational.