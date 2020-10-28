ADIDAS X IVY PARK: Drip 2

The next installment of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collaboration with adidas is set to drop on October 30th. The title of this collection is called, “Drip 2.” Ten months ago, in January, Beyoncé’s first collection sold out in minutes. Round two’s color palette features deep greens, camel browns, pastel blues, neon lemon-green, and vibrant rose colors. The clothing options include, but aren’t limited to, track pants, full suit, fanny packs, bodysuits, and jackets. There are six sneaker options in a variety of makes. The first go-around Beyoncé gifted select individuals her entire collection in a giant orange box which was effectively a portable closet. While famous folks may be anticipating another gifting, it’s well known that Beyoncé loves to do things her own way and in her own time. For everyone else who is not a part of her chosen, the collection will be available for purchase Friday, October 30th.







adidas X Ivy Park

(Photo courtesy of Beyoncé’s IG @Beyoncé)