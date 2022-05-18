ALI SIDDIQ RELEASING NEW COMEDY SPECIAL “THE DOMINO EFFECT” ON YOUTUBE MAY 19, 2022

In his second hour special, comedian Ali Siddiq tells the true stories of his adolescent years growing up in the Houston projects. From being handed a gun at 10 years old and left home alone to sell drugs, to navigating a cast of characters and dangerous interactions during his time as a street pharmaceutical salesman. These are the true stories that ultimately lead to Ali getting busted by the FBI at 19 years old and spending 6 years in prison of a 15-year sentence.

Ali Siddiq: The Domino Effect (TRAILER)

For more on Ali, including upcoming tour dates, visit https://www.alisiddiq.com/ or follow him on all social media platforms.

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

Tik Tok

Twitter

ABOUT ALI SIDDIQ

Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian, public speaker, and writer out of Houston. Ali’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. Ali can currently be seen as a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast and in two new hour specials debuting in 2022… UNPROTECTED SETS on EPIX premiered Feb 25 and THE DOMINO EFFECT premiers May 19, 2022 on YouTube.

People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO’s DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central’s “#1 Comic to Watch”. In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his “Mexicans Got On Boots” tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 12 million views, of a prison riot on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his HALF HOUR special, which premiered on Comedy Central in the Fall of 2016. Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started. The hour special, Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars, premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central. In 2019, Ali was a top 5 finalist on NBC’s BRING THE FUNNY. He also appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of PUNK’D for Quibi.