Alzheimer’s Association Promotes Benefits of Early Detection and Diagnosis During Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June

Today, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 400,000 here in Texas. As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. By 2050, the number of seniors aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to double to nearly 13 million.

Although there are no current medications to cure Alzheimer’s, there are two recently approved treatments by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that have shown to slow down the progression of the disease when taken in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging individuals who are experiencing cognitive issues to schedule an appointment with their doctor. An early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s provides a range of benefits for individuals, including access to new treatments.

“An early Alzheimer’s diagnosis provides you with a better chance of benefiting from new and emerging treatments,” said Richard Elbein, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter. “While many people are hesitant to discuss cognitive concerns with their doctors, it’s important to take action and get a proper diagnosis. Some forms of cognitive decline are treatable, so it’s important to get a medical evaluation.”

While new treatments are a critical benefit to an early diagnosis, there are other important benefits for individuals and their families, including:

Medical benefits:

An opportunity to participate in clinical trials: An early diagnosis makes individuals eligible for a wider variety of clinical trials, which advance research and may provide medical benefits.

A chance to prioritize your health: Some lifestyle changes, such as controlling blood pressure, stopping smoking, exercising, and staying mentally and socially active, may help preserve cognitive function longer and can improve your overall quality of life.

Emotional and social benefits:

Receiving an early Alzheimer’s diagnosis may help lessen anxieties about why you are experiencing symptoms.

You and your family also have the opportunity to maximize your time together and access resources and support programs.

More time to plan for the future:

An earlier diagnosis also allows you to be open with your family and support network about what you want during each stage of the disease. This can give you peace of mind, reduce the burden on family members and prevent disagreements.

Planning ahead allows you to express your wishes about legal, financial and end-of-life decisions. You and your family will be able to review and update legal documents, discuss finances and property, and identify your care preferences.

You can also address potential safety issues, such as driving or wandering, ahead of time.

Cost savings:

Early diagnosis saves costs of medical and long-term care for both families and the U.S. government.