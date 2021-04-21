Amanda Gorman, the youth poet laureate and Harvard graduate, has been having a wonderful month of April. At 23-years-old Gorman has made history once again as the first poet ever to be featured on the cover of Vogue. Gorman was styled in a brightly colored African textile inspired garment that was cinched at the waist with a beautiful gold belt. This look was designed by Virgil Abloh, who recently became the first black artistic director of Louis Vuitton. The photos were taken by the legendary Annie Leibovitz and Gorman was styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

In a social media post Gorman shared her thoughts saying, “The first poet ever on the cover of @voguemagazine . I am eternally grateful & do not expect to be the last—for what is poetry if not beauty?”

She went on to say, “What a joy to do this cover while wearing a piece designed by groundbreaking Black designer @virgilabloh that honors my heritage. It was a dream to be photographed by the indomitable @annieleibovitz & styled by @gabriellak_j who literally would carry me on her back & forth between set. Wow, my hands are shaking with love. This is called the Rise of Amanda Gorman, but it is truly for all of you, both named and unseen, who lift me up Love, Amanda”

At the top of this month Gorman’s new book, “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” debuted at No. 1 on USA TODAY’s Best-Selling Books list. Her book of poetry was the first to reach the number one spot since it started in October of 1993.

Gorman told USA TODAY, “I am so humbled and honored by this exciting news. I know that this best-seller spot comes from so many people deciding to bring my words into their lives. It makes me speechless to see poetry have such a ripple effect, and I’m excited to see more poets stand beside me on the best-seller list.”

Her upcoming children’s book “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” and “The Hill We Climb and Other Poems,” are set to be published in September with a million-print run for each book.