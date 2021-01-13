American Insurrection: A DAY OF INFAMY

Pro-Trump Supporters Invade and Violently Take Over U.S. Capitol, Leaving People Dead Along With a Dark Stain on This Country’s History Forever

January 6, 2021 – a day that will forever go down in infamy as one of the saddest and most violent days in American political history.

On that day. In plain sight. Before our very eyes. America witnessed blatant insurrection, anarchy, murder, the disrespect of democracy and the desecration of one of our most storied institutions – the U.S. Capitol building.

And to make matters worse, all of this was orchestrated and encouraged by the president of the United States himself, Donald J. Trump, along with his co-conspirators and willing enablers.

The actions of this unruly and violent mob of animalistic Trump supporters, whose actions were eerily similar to that of those who followed religious cult leader Jim Jones, stormed the once-sacred grounds of the U.S. Capitol and violently took it over as members of the House and Senate had reconvened to certify the electoral victories of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The breaching of the U.S. Capitol is an act that has not occurred since the War of 1812, when a foreign enemy from Britain set fire to it and other public buildings.

With the amount of money American taxpayers spend on the military and law enforcement, who in the world could have imagined that our own American citizens could accomplish such a feat, let alone overtake the U.S. Capitol, of all buildings?

These violent domestic terrorists, mostly White, were successful. They made it their mission to wreak havoc on the U.S. Capitol and were prepared to take on and harm anyone in their way, including law enforcement officials who were tasked with guarding the U.S. Capitol.

What was the result? Carnage and even death was the outcome.

U.S. Capitol police officer and military veteran Brian D. Sicknick was killed. Several Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police officers were seriously injured during the melee, including one officer who suffered severe facial injuries after being hit with an object and another officer being taken to the hospital after being pepper-sprayed.

On top of these officers who were impacted, four of the participants in the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol died, as the violent mob continued to take over the Capitol, search for elected officials to potentially harm, vandalize the facility and assault police officers.

Of the four violent mobsters who died, three were reported to have died of medical issues, while 14-year Air Force veteran turned insurrectionist and domestic terrorist, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol police officer after ignoring the commands of the officer as she tried to climb through a window and breach security.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A group of pro-Trump protesters climb the walls of the Capitol Building after storming the West lawn on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

The response by law enforcement to these mostly White domestic terrorists, pales in comparison to the response that has been given to peaceful protestors who have gathered in Washington D.C. and other places to protest police brutality and the unjust killings of Black people in this country.

Law enforcement officials always seem to be overly prepared to deal with Black Lives Matter protestors or any protestors who convene to combat racial injustice. Just last year, Black Lives Matter protestors in Washington D.C. were met with law enforcement officials wearing military gear, deploying tear gas, pepper-spraying them, harassing them and arresting them.

Oh, and check this out.

According to data taken from the Metropolitan Police Department, which is the primary law enforcement agency for Washington D.C., law enforcement officials arrested more than five times as many people during several Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, than the number of violent domestic terrorists who were arrested during the January 6, 2021 takeover of the U.S. Capitol.

On top of that, in looking at the data, it appears that the people who were charged during the Black Lives Matter protests last year were charged with way more serious crimes than the violent insurrectionists who took over the U.S. Capitol.

Oh, and did I mention that they were all allowed to walk peacefully out of the U.S. Capitol after being gently ushered out by law enforcement officials?

Let that sink in for a minute. How is that possible?

It clearly has everything to do with the color of skin of the protestors, which is hard for anyone to dispute.

America and law enforcement officials seem to be fine with allowing violent insurrectionists, angry that their candidate didn’t win, to invade the hallowed halls of Congress unscathed. They appear to be as fine with allowing a well-known White domestic terrorist entity, known as the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), to parade up and down the streets of this country with no problem. They appear to be fine with allowing violent White supremacists wearing khaki pants, toting Confederate flags and carrying Tiki torches, as they march up and down the street unchecked.

The Bible says in Galatians 6:7, “For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”

What we saw on January 6, 2021, was insurrection at its highest peak, and the fruit of the seeds that have been sown for far too long in America.

President Trump is America’s wayward child and America has served as his surrogate. America has carried the spirit of President Trump in its womb since this country’s inception and although many are now trying to, it is too late to abort him.

President Trump is the splitting image of his parent and the entire nation and the entire world has gotten to see it come to fruition before our very eyes.

President Trump is America’s gift and curse to itself, primarily because of what America has knowingly allowed to carry-on here for years, especially during his tenure as president.