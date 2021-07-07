National News

Anthony Snipes Receives Honors for 2-Year Service as NFBPA National President

by Jeffrey L. Boney
Anthony Snipes was recently honored for his successful two-year term as National President for the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA). To celebrate his outstanding service, Snipes received a Proclamation from the City of Missouri City proclaiming June 21, 2021 as “Anthony Snipes Day” in Missouri City. He also received a Proclamation from Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds at the NFPBA President’s Reception, where he was honored for the phenomenal job and record-setting results he put forth while leading the NFBPA.

