Anthony Snipes Receives Honors for 2-Year Service as NFBPA National President

Anthony Snipes was recently honored for his successful two-year term as National President for the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA). To celebrate his outstanding service, Snipes received a Proclamation from the City of Missouri City proclaiming June 21, 2021 as “Anthony Snipes Day” in Missouri City. He also received a Proclamation from Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds at the NFPBA President’s Reception, where he was honored for the phenomenal job and record-setting results he put forth while leading the NFBPA.