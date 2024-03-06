Artist RANDY WROSIV Invites Participants to Create New Worlds at Interactive Art Event

ABOVE: Artist RANDY WROSIV hosts an interactive art event at the Anderson Center.

Photo Credit: Mars (@ERRFTOMARS)

Walk into a room with white walls. Off-white canvas covers those walls and the ceiling. With blue plastic covers on your shoes, you approach a table topped with plates and cans of paint — blue, pink, and orange. Once you mix or pour the paints on your plate; once you approach those blank white walls, the world is yours. You have only time and the blank page before you.

What will you create?

The Anderson Center for the Arts recently hosted an interactive art experience created by artist RANDY WROSIV. Instead of merely spectating and observing artists’ works, attendees became active participants in the creative process, grabbing paintbrushes and paper palettes to create their own art. From 3-9 pm, those who entered were encouraged to bring their ideas to life. No rules. No theme. No censors. The event was designed to stimulate the imagination and encourage personal reflection.

The Anderson Center (formerly the Harris County Cultural Arts Center) is a vibrant cultural institution dedicated to promoting the arts and nurturing local talent. This event was held as part of Black Art Houston weekend, a collaboration between the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and several others — including Project Row Houses, the Houston Museum of African American Culture, and the Holocaust Museum of Houston — to celebrate contemporary Black art and artists throughout the city.

For RANDY WROSIV, the event was part of a continued focus on mental health. “There is a lack of mental health information, conversation, and resources available to my community,” he says. “I created this interactive event to serve as release-therapy, opening minds to art making as an affordable outlet to help people heal from the traumas of everyday life.”

Mental health has been a central theme for WROSIV; last year he curated a group exhibition on the topic. One part of the exhibition made it to the event: “A lavish, powerful couture dress made by former ACA artist-in-residence Chasity Sereal is displayed in the hallway outside of the space; it was sewn from the community-painted fabrics that previously covered the walls and floors when I first designed this experience in promotion of ‘MENTAL,’ a group exhibition I curated to raise mental health awareness.”

“I recently lost my little brother who was murdered, and there was little closure because the investigation was not taken seriously. This unfortunate event as well as family and life turmoil took a toll on me,” he reveals. “Often, I feel better about what I’m going through when I turn intangible feelings into visual art. This installation is for Black lives, artists, the everyday person trying to get their mind right…and other communities coming together,” WROSIV says.

“For the first time ever, a digital map showing the world that there is a thriving Black art community in Houston is here, and as an influential creator in the city for over 14 years, I was honored to finally be part of this history for the future of Black art lovers,” he adds. “I’m a contemporary arts professional as well as an arts educator, so this Black Art Houston knowledge being easily tangible was exciting for me to say the least! I’d love to thank curator Dr. Anita Bateman, MFH, ACA, and the many attendees of this important event. Participating in this citywide weekend allowed me to present my social practice on a larger scale where it can positively impact more lives.”

RANDY WROSIV is part of the inaugural cohort of artists-in-residence at the Anderson Center. (An artist-in-residence is recruited by a museum to produce work, provide advice, and/or promote the museum.) The Anderson Center first announced the cohort back in 2022, as part of a strategy to address the lack of arts programming in East Harris County. This first cohort consists of WROSIV, Chasity Sereal, and abstract expressionist artists LaMonte French and Wyntress X’ion. The Anderson Center will have programs involving these artists through the end of 2025.