As Protesters Demand an End to Police Brutality, Companies Are Getting Called out for Their Performative Outrage

Companies are scrambling to put out statements to assure their socially conscious consumers that all of a sudden Black Lives Matter to them and “diversity and inclusion” and well you know the song. Well Fashion stylist Jason Bolden is one of many calling out designers for the lie that is “diversity and inclusion.” Bolden claims that there are designers that will only work with black celebrities that are represented by “white stylists.” A heavy charge. This all went down in the comments of the French fashion brand CELINE, a company that was founded in 1945 by Celine Vipiana and has been owned by the LVMH for 24 years. “Wait really, you guys dnt (sic) dress any black celebs unless they have a white stylist @celine. FACTS.” Bolden posted under the post that read, “CELINE STANDS AGAINST ALL FORMS OF DISCRIMINATION, OPPRESSION AND RACISM.TOMORROW’S WORLD WILL NOT EXIST WITHOUT EQUALITY FOR ALL. #BLACKLIVESMATTER”





A cringe-y moment for the Celine brand as most, if not all, of the comments echoed Bolden’s displeasure with their very noticeable exclusion of persons of color. Bolden, who attributes his success as a stylist to his dear friends Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson, two powerful black women in Hollywood, used this moment to speak up for the cause of black visibility in the fashion world. Industries taking a look at who they are comprised of and why, is long overdue. Here’s hoping these statements turn into action plans moving forward.