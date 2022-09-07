Ashley Jadine Foundation to Host 10-Year Anniversary Gala to Honor the Work of the Organization and Raise Funds for Youth Scholarships

The Ashley Jadine Foundation (AJF), a 501c(3) public charity dedicated to the memory of Ashley Jadine Duncan, who tragically took her own life on January 30, 2012, will host its 10th Anniversary Gala at The Ballroom at Tanglewood on Sunday September 25, 2022.

Ashley was a victim of teenage suicide and depression. At the time of her death, Ashley was only 17, and was a senior at Bellaire High School in Houston, Texas.

As the Forward Times chronicled in an article published in August 2018, entitled “After They’re Gone – Dealing with the Loss of a Loved One to Suicide”, Ashley was an award-winning and talented artist. Her family was not economically at-risk. She attended what many perceive to be one of the top and most affluent high schools in the Greater Houston area. She never missed a day of elementary or middle school. Ashley had nearly 4,000 followers on Twitter and hundreds more on Facebook and Tumblr, and never fit the profile of someone who others thought would contemplate taking their own life. Several warning signs were there, as she had an active social media presence on Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, etc., but Ashley kept many of her challenges and emotions hidden from those closest to her, including her parents. Like many teens and young adults, social media became the vehicle through which she often communicated and expressed herself, and it was the place that she chose to communicate her plans to take her life. The week and final weekend before Ashley committed suicide, her social media was filled with messages foretelling her tragic end. Ashley’s final Tweet was that of the gun she used to take her own life. It was her father’s gun.

Tens of thousands of people die by suicide every year and, according to the Center for

Disease Control and Prevention, over 1 million people attempt suicide. The Foundation plans to celebrate the 10 years of work they have done and raise funds for youth scholarships.

Special guests are KHOU 11 News Anchors Mia Gradney, Mistress of Ceremonies, and Len Cannon, co-host.

AJF Gala co-Chairs are Mrs. Deborah Jean and Mrs. Sylvia Johnson. Honorary Co-Chairs are Mrs. Deanna Breaux Gathe and Dr. Joseph Gathe Jr. The Keynote address will be presented by Mrs. Deanna Breaux Gathe.

Dr. Rahn K. Bailey will also be a guest speaker.

Attire is black tie optional. The Conrad O. Johnson Regional Youth Ensemble will perform during the cocktail hour starting at 4:00 pm. Auction bidding opens at 4:30 pm. Dinner seating begins at 5:15 pm. To purchase tickets or a sponsorship, please visit www.AshleyJadineFoundation.org.