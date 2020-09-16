Ask Dr. Beal: Mental Health Corner

Dear Dr. Beal:

I am under so much stress right now, I can’t concentrate. It’s my senior year and I want to go to a good college. It’s my mom’s dream to go to college. I will be the first person attending college in my family. I would love to go to an Ivy League but I know it’s competitive. I am a black student with a B average and I don’t test very well. I have looked at the admission criteria and it looks very slim.

Can I do it?

Dear Can I do It?

The answer is, “Yes You Can.” I believe that anyone can accomplish anything that they want out of life, but the key is hard work and perseverance. Anyone that has ever been great at anything will tell you that they have also failed at some things as well. Actually, I have heard that the great leaders have failed at more than a few things. But the difference always seems to be that they would not give up. Finding the right college for you is the first thing you should aim for and work to achieve. What type of college experience are you looking to have? I know you mentioned Ivy League but please explore the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as well.

Talk to your high school counselor about your choices and write them down. Research what the schools you choose are looking for in their students. Schools not only look at your grades and test score, but they look at the whole person. What are you doing to help others in the community? Look and apply for scholarships for college. There may be scholarships for first generation college students. Your statement will also be a part of the admissions process. Congratulations on wanting to further your education! Reach for the stars; only you can limit your possibilities.

Good Books To Read

Hustle Harder by 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson)

48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

