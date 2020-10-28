Ask Dr. Beal: Mental Health Corner

Dear Dr. Beal:

I am in so much pain, emotionally, that I don’t know what to do. It feels like I am in a movie looking in at my life. My family has been hit with COVID and I can not believe it. This virus took my daddy about a week ago and my mom is in a facility. My brother is on a ventilator and it doesn’t look good. I have not been tested, but I don’t have any symptoms. We cannot even bury my father until everyone is well. The grief is overwhelming.

Signed, Hurting

Dear Reader:

First, let me offer my condolences to you and your family on the death of your father. I cannot imagine what you are experiencing not being able to plan, or attend your father’s funeral. This virus has caused us to look at life through a different lens. Traditions, celebrations, and funerals have all changed and we are developing a new norm.

Livestream the service

One option available to families right now is streaming live video of the funeral online. This is a flexible solution that allows you to have the closest immediate family members at the funeral service in person, if you wish, while other people participate from home.

Consider Outdoor Locations and Plan an Outdoor Service

Due to the pandemic, some services are being held outside at the grave site. This will allow people to spread out and still pay their last respect.

Postpone services until later

For some families, the right decision will be to plan a memorial service for a later date. You can do this whether you plan to have the body cremated or buried. If you’re planning on burial, you might choose to have a small, private graveside service at the time of burial, with just your closest family members in attendance. Then you can plan a larger public memorial service for later, when it is safer to gather publicly.

You have not had a chance to grieve because you cannot bring closure at this time. You still have to take care of other family members and yourself. I would suggest that you seek counseling to help you through this difficult time. Follow up with your COVID-19 status and practice social distancing, hand washing, and wear a mask. If you start to develop symptoms, isolate and seek help.

Resource:

Bo’s place offers free grief counseling

INFORMATION & REFERRAL LINE

Call 713-942-8339

8:30am-5:30pm Monday-Thursday

8:30am-4:30pm Friday

BO’S PLACE

10050 Buffalo Speedway

Houston, TX 77054

info@bosplace.org

713-942-8339

(Fax) 713-942-2252

Do You Have A Question? Connect with me! :

askdrbeal@gmail.com

“Good Mental Health Equals Mental Wealth”