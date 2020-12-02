Ask Dr. Beal: Mental Health Corner

Dear Dr. Beal:

I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. I am in an early stage but I am devasted. I am only twenty nine years old, the mother of a two year old, and to my knowledge, no one in my family has ever been diagnosed. However, I don’t know about my dad’s side of the family. On top of this, we are in the middle of the pandemic and I lost my job. I do not know what to do. I think I am depressed. Please offer words of wisdom.

Signed, Cancer Victim

Dear Reader:

I am so happy that you were able to detect your medical status early, which definitely increases your chances of recovery and living a long and healthy life. The word “Cancer” has always been a scary word. There once was a time that people would not say it out loud but would mention it in a whisper for fear of it being contagious just through talk. As a society we have come a long way, and there are many campaigns and promotions to help wipe out cancer. The word is no longer a scarlet letter C. Researchers, and physicians are promoting early detection and prevention through knowledge. Cancer is a disease where cells in the body grow out of control. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women. According to the Center for Disease Control, most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years and older, but breast cancer also affects younger women. About 11% of all new cases are found in women younger than 45 years of age.

I am sure you are feeling anxious and afraid and rightfully so. There are many things that you are going through that you have no control over like the pandemic, loss of your job, and the cancer diagnosis. All of which would cause someone to feel depressed. It is also ironic that the words mental health and mental illness have also always had the same negative stigma as the word cancer used to a while back. Let us look at some facts and how they are related. A cancer diagnosis and pending treatment can give rise to considerable mental health issues for individuals; most likely fear, anxiety and depression. It has been estimated that approximately one third of cancer patients are affected by mental disorders with depression being the most prominent. The COVID-19 pandemic brings mental health distress and people are reporting feeling stressed, anxious, and depressed. All of the above situations have a common factor of stress.

Learning how to cope during this time will require some changes. And some of these changes may be significant. Let’s start with acknowledging and accepting those changes. It is important that you work from your personal areas of strength…focus your new life style and your areas of strength. While going through all of this, accentuate on what you do best, while embracing your weakness.

Steps

Create an initial plan of action…and then a backup plan in the event the first one does not work. Locate resources in the city for individuals like yourself. Generally, the hospital where you will undergo treatment for cancer has a social work staff who have a good command of local resource. Please use them. They are only there to benefit you.

Connect with trusted family members and friends. Establish a network of support who will love you unconditionally and non-judgmentally. This would include people who are undergoing the same kinds of challenges as you are. During COVID-19, use telephones and computers.

Finally, I will add and state judiciously because I was trained to be nonpartisan, but if you are woman of faith, many women found that prayer and positivity have helped them to manage life’s difficulties, especially during uncertain times.

Build yourself a team of medical personnel, mental health personnel, support group, faith based, family and friends and you will be covered. Wishing you the best!

Resources

Sisters Network Inc

(A National African American Organization)

2922 Rosedale St, Houston, TX 77004

(713) 781-0255

Nellie B. Connally Breast Center

1220 West, Holcombe Blvd floor 5, Houston, TX 77030

(713) 792-2360

Susan G Komen Breast Cancer

602 Sawyer St #201, Houston, TX 77007

(713) 783-9188

Please call the helpline if you need an help. Let’s beat COVID-19 -19 H.E.S.S. program (713)999-9442

