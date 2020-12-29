Ask Dr. Beal: Mental Health Corner

Dear Dr. Beal:

How do I stay mentally healthy during this holiday season?

Signed, Need help to make it through this

Dear Reader: Mental wellness is always the goal. Mental wellness is being able to be happy and maintain a healthy balance in your life. However, this holiday season, you may find it a bit challenging. The reason for extra stress is because of the pandemic (known as COVID-19) that the entire world is currently facing. This pandemic is responsible for a lot of changes. It has been very difficult for people to understand and to manage because it happened and we had no control. The things that would normally make us feel happy during this time of the year have changed. For example, attending parties, social gatherings and time with family and friends all have to be put on pause because of the risk of spreading the virus.

Therefore, the normal stress that we are under during the holidays has intensified. On the other side there are people who were dreading the holidays because of the loss of a loved one; or they may be having financial difficulties which makes it worse to address. Health care providers who are on the front lines may have to work extra hours to take care of people who have contracted the virus. Overall, things have changed and we have to accept them. Change can be good or bad. However, the first step to wellness is identifying our stressors and understanding what we can do.

Stop – Pause for a moment

Write down what is causing you stress.

Recognize sources of your holiday stress

Time – Take the time to take care of you.

You are the most important thing in the world and if you don’t take care of yourself, no one else will.

Rest

It is so important that you get enough sleep. Rest is very important.

Exercise

Take the time to exercise at least thirty minutes a day. Walk, run and/or swim!!!

Slow down and meditate

Determine what’s important and what you can take off your plate. You really don’t have to be superwoman or superman.

Connect with a higher being.

Steady

Once you have taken unnecessary things off your plate, learn how to keep them off. Only maintain what is necessary.

When you practice something new it takes 21 days before it becomes a habit.

The section above spelled stress. Let’s start today and state, “Stress No More!”

Tips:

Letting Go

Let go of the things that don’t make you happy. Learn that you don’t have to please everyone. Every relationship was not meant to last a life time. Understand and recognize when you have outgrown a relationship. Don’t try and fix a Mercedes with Chevrolet parts. If it’s not working don’t take the relationship into 2021.

Give What Ever You Do Your Best

Give whatever you are doing 200 percent. Don’t just say you are going to do something and never do it. A dream is just a dream without action. One thing we can take away from 2020 is that we are not in control.

Practice Gratitude

Start a gratitude journal. Gratitude is a major focus this time of year, and while it may seem harder to find things to appreciate, there is still plenty to be thankful for. Make a conscious effort to regularly identify some things that you’re grateful for. It can be something as broad as your health, or something as specific as your favorite television show.

Remember Safety

Practice social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask and plan to take the vaccine.

Mental Wellness comes when you can purposely release unnecessary stressors in your life. Change your mind set. Enjoy the moment; sometimes less is better. However, if you find yourself becoming depressed take an online quiz or reach out.

Resource

Let’s Beat Covid -19 Health, Education, and Support Services

(713) 999-9442

Wwww.houston-beatcovid.com

Counselors are available from 1:00 pm – 11:00 pm daily.

Do You Have A Question? Connect with me! : askdrbeal@gmail.com

“Good Mental Health Equals Mental Wealth”