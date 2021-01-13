Ask Dr. Beal: Mental Health Corner

Dear Dr. Beal,

Why is it so hard to keep New Year’s Resolutions? With this pandemic I know I am going to fail. This is too much. I am not happy.

Signed, Why Try?

Dear Reader:

Happy New Year !!! The history of New Years and how it is celebrated dates back to over 4,000 years. It was originally celebrated by the ancient Babylonians. They were the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the new year. The Romans, under the leadership of Julius Caesar established that January 1 would be the beginning of the new year 46B.C. Therefore, from a historical perspective it was founded on allowing people to start over and to make changes. The celebration is also aligned with Christianity, meaning beginnings.

The first step I would like to suggest is to not put negative statements in the universe. You started out by saying you were going to fail. If you say anything that is negative you will fulfill the prophecy. We have to look at our words and start to use them in positive ways. We are all glad to have made it through 2020 and are embracing 2021 but on a realistic side we have to acknowledge that we may have difficulties. We are not at the end of the pandemic and can not control the outcome, so we will have to continue to follow the suggested rules and guidelines. However, you are in charge of you and what you want to accomplish. Below you will find tips to help you set goals and follow through with them:

Get a pen and Paper: You have to write your goals down. Not writing them and keeping them in your head does not work. You need to see them on a daily basis to affirm your commitment Have Faith that you will accomplish your goals: If you believe in a higher being you will understand the paraphrase passage “Faith without works is nothing”; so you will have to do something. But believe in yourself. Think Big: Set goals that expand what you want to achieve. If you want to own a business and you have never started and the idea is on a shelf, this is the year !!!! Breakdown how you are going to accomplish the goals in smaller steps. Therefore you are able to see success. Surround yourself around like minded people. Everyone needs an accountability partner. If you have someone who is not helping to motivate you and vice versa, change your circle of people. New Year! New Group of Friends. Acknowledge and reward yourself when you have accomplished part of your goal. If it’s to lose 50 pounds, celebrate at every step. If you lose 1 or 5, pounds pat your self on the back. Learn from your past. Don’t keep doing something over and over again if you have not gotten new results. It takes time for change to happen but if you are hitting a brick wall, CHANGE.

Reader, it takes time for change to happen and to develop new habits. Let’s embrace, learn and get ready for the new year.

CHEERS TO 2021 !!

Do You Have A Question? Connect with me! : askdrbeal@gmail.com

“Good Mental Health Equals Mental Wealth”