Astros Advance to Fourth World Series in Six Seasons

Clinched AL Pennant with win over the Yankees Sunday night at Yankee Stadium; Marks fifth World Series appearance in franchise history

The Houston Astros have earned a berth in the World Series for the fourth time in the last six seasons following Sunday night’s win over the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

The victory also earned the Astros their fifth trip to the World Series in franchise history (2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022).

The Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, after they defeated the San Diego Padres in five games in the National League Championship Series. The Astros will have home field advantage in the 2022 Fall Classic and will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

The Astros are 7-0 this postseason, extending their longest postseason winning streak in franchise history. The Astros seven-game win streak is tied for the second-longest win streak to begin a postseason in the Wild Card Era (since 1995), trailing just the 2014 Royals (8) and tying the 2007 Rockies (7) and 2020 Braves (7).

POSTSEASON SUCCESS

Since 2017, the Astros have played in more postseason games than any team in the Majors (79) and have more postseason wins (48-31, .608) than any AL club in that span.

In 2022, the Astros became just the second team in history to advance to six-straight ALCS, a feat that has only been accomplished by one other club in Major League history, the 1991-99 Braves. That Braves team advanced to every LCS played from 1991-99, excluding the 1994 season, which was not played.

AT THE HELM

Astros manager Dusty Baker ranks fourth all-time in postseason managerial wins with 47, including a 24-12 record in the postseason with the Astros. 2022 marks Baker’s fifth trip to the LCS as a manager, taking the Giants and Cubs to the NLCS in 2002 and 2003 and the Astros to the ALCS in each of the last three seasons. Baker’s teams are 3-2 in LCS series (with wins in 2002, 2021 and 2022). With tonight’s victory, Baker has advanced to the World Series for the third time as a skipper and for the second-straight season with the Astros.