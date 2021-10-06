Astros clinch American League West division title for fourth time in five seasons

Marks Houston’s fifth straight postseason berth; Postseason gear available in Astros Team Store beginning 5 am Friday



The Houston Astros clinched their fourth American League West Division title in the past five seasons tonight, following their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park.

This marks the 10th division title and 15th playoff berth overall in Astros franchise history. In addition to now winning the AL West four times (2017-19, 2021), the Astros have also won the NL West twice (1980, 1986) and the NL Central four times (1997-99, 2001). Additionally, Houston has made the postseason as a Wild Card on four occasions (2004-05, 2015, 2020) and also qualified for the postseason in the strike-shortened 1981 season after finishing with the best record in the NL West in the second half of that season. This year marks the Astros 15th time in franchise history to qualify for the postseason.

The Astros have also now made the postseason in five consecutive seasons (2017-21) for the first time in franchise history.

WINNING WAYS: With 93 wins currently in 2021, the Astros have won more games than any other AL club since 2017, with a combined record of 432-272 (.614) over that span. Houston has also advanced to the ALCS in each of the past four seasons, becoming just the third AL club to accomplish this feat, joining the 1971-75 Athletics (five straight) and the 1998-2001 Yankees (four straight). The Astros 57 postseason games played since 2017 are the most in the Majors and their 33 postseason wins in that span are tied for the most in MLB with the Dodgers.

ANOTHER MILESTONE: With tonight’s clinching win, Astros manager Dusty Baker becomes the first manager in MLB history to win division titles with five different clubs (Astros, Nationals, Reds, Cubs, Giants). In his career, this is Baker’s 8th division title and his 11th postseason berth overall.

POSTSEASON MERCHANDISE ON SALE FRIDAY MORNING

Postseason gear will be available to the general public in the Astros Home Plate Team Store, located off of Texas Avenue at Minute Maid Park, beginning at 5 a.m. Friday morning. This will give the general public their very first opportunity to purchase 2021 Astros Postseason and AL West Division Champs merchandise.

POSTSEASON TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for the Astros ALDS home games are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online at Astros.com/postseason or by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office. Due to an extremely limited number of individual game tickets that will be available for postseason games, fans are encouraged to guarantee their access to 2021 postseason tickets by purchasing 2022 Season Tickets, on-sale now by calling 1-877-9ASTROS or by visiting Astros.com/postseason.